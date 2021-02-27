frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) PT Raised to $52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. frontdoor has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,899,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $57,918,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in frontdoor by 139.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,244,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 725,564 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,645,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,644,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,778,000 after buying an additional 595,598 shares during the last quarter.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

