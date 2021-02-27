freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €19.00 by UBS Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective from UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.15 ($24.88).

FNTN stock opened at €17.55 ($20.64) on Thursday. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company’s 50 day moving average is €17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.47.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

