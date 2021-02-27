Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $14.91 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $8,572,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,093,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $585,000. CHI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $315,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

