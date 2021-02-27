Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.63 Million

Brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to announce sales of $48.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.00 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $53.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $213.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.82 million to $214.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $232.53 million, with estimates ranging from $230.93 million to $233.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 5.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 543.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FC opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.87 million, a P/E ratio of -36.73, a PEG ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $33.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72.

Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

