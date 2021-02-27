Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035-1.085 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 3.30-3.60 EPS.
FOXF stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.15. The company had a trading volume of 419,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,626. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $144.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
