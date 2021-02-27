Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035-1.085 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.30-3.60 EPS.

FOXF stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.15. The company had a trading volume of 419,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,626. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $144.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.71.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

