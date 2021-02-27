Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 915 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1,455.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $242,000.

NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $30.29 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $31.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61.

