Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

PTLC stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47.

