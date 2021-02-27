Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 2,890 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $36.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a PE ratio of 97.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

