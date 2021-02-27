Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. FMR LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after buying an additional 6,533,688 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,857 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,751,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,765,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after purchasing an additional 524,168 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

