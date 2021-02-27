Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $278,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

