Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 479 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $246.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

