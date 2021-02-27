Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires New Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after buying an additional 476,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after buying an additional 52,629 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,428 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $216.13 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.64.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.