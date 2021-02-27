Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) shot up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $3.92. 184,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 820,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 million, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Forward Industries worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

