Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 235.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

