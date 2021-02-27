Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Sells $12,690.00 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $12,690.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,854 shares in the company, valued at $800,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FTV stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.55. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $266,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Fortive by 13.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Fortive by 14.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Fortive by 32.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 338,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after buying an additional 81,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 1,619.7% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 55,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 52,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

