Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Stake Cut by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,749 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $25,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Fortis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 162,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Fortis by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 566,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,379,000 after acquiring an additional 291,131 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $43.89.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.