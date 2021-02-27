Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortis were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 52.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 22.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth about $150,000. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3962 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

