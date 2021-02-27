Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Forterra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Forterra currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. Forterra has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Forterra by 1,783.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,661 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth $8,004,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,491,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Forterra by 3,250.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 348,462 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

