Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Stake Reduced by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Forma Therapeutics worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,655,000 after buying an additional 897,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $10,483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,928,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,950,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

