Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Down 12%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares traded down 12% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.84. 4,140,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 12,670,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis upped their target price on Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $435.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

