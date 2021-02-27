Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

FL stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 594,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,349,190.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 965,117 shares of company stock worth $36,712,984 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

