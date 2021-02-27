Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FL. Wedbush upped their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $54.77.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 153,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,949,351.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 965,117 shares of company stock worth $36,712,984. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 944.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,709 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 88,355 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

