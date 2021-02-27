Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.34. Approximately 6,511,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,631,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

