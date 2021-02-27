Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) released its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Fluor updated its FY21 guidance to $0.50-0.80 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.80 EPS.

Fluor stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

