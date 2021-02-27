Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $108.54.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $4,313,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,030,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,263,786. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

