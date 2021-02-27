Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.29.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $185.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $194.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -349.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.88 and its 200-day moving average is $151.05.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $2,211,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Five9 by 33.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 302,664 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 22.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Five9 by 19,083.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 270,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $33,081,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,108,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

