Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $185.24 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.88 and its 200 day moving average is $151.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $180,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $2,211,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Five9 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Five9 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

