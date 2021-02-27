Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at Barclays

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $182.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.29.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $185.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -349.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.88 and its 200 day moving average is $151.05. Five9 has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $194.04.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Five9’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Five9 by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $1,617,000. First Growth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $6,383,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five9 by 350.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 80,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

