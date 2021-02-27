Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Cut by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $115.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.48. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $121.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

