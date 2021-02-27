FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.38

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 4090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FGROY shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.72.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

