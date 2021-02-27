First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
