First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 15th

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.
FPF opened at $23.05 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
