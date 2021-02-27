First Trust Advisors LP Sells 59,720 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,720 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Xperi worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Xperi during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 38.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth about $247,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

