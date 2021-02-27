First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 78,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 676,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 94,271 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.82.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.