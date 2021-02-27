First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.67 Million Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,619 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,573,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after acquiring an additional 743,771 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.4% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,875 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,516,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

