First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 69,633 MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 69,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 106.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,958,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after buying an additional 1,011,324 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 917,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 280,979 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 116,149 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 809.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 93,776 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MEDNAX by 68.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MD shares. Truist raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

NYSE MD opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

