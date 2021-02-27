First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in The Shyft Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHYF shares. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -411.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,783,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

