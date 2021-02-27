First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Central Securities worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Central Securities in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Central Securities by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

CET opened at $35.75 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35.

In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.08 per share, with a total value of $48,859.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

