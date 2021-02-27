First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85-3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion.First Solar also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.05-4.75 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Solar from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $81.02. 3,263,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,467. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

