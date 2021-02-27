First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.05-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.First Solar also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.05-4.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. JMP Securities increased their price target on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Solar from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.47.

FSLR stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.02. 3,263,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,467. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,977 shares of company stock valued at $863,847. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

