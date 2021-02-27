First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues Earnings Results

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. First Solar updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.05-4.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.05-4.75 EPS.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.02. 3,263,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,467. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.47.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,977 shares of company stock valued at $863,847. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

