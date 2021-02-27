First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$35.00 at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.12.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

TSE FM opened at C$27.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.04. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$31.57. The firm has a market cap of C$18.88 billion and a PE ratio of -105.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,650,810.33.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.