First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 87 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $136.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $154.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

