First Pacific Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 27,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,349,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 310,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,251,000 after purchasing an additional 111,210 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

NYSE TMO opened at $450.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $498.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

