First Pacific Advisors LP Invests $60,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $601,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 38.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $220.27 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $239.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 122.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.14.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $1,279,857.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $66,075.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,346. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

