First Pacific Advisors LP Buys Shares of 25,406 TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,406 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,075,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,256,000 after buying an additional 363,891 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 520.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,229 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 225,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,259,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $237,695,000 after buying an additional 224,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRIP. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRIP opened at $49.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

