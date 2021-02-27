First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 88 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 88 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI stock opened at $1,638.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,237.55 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,858.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,455.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,614.33.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.