First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of First Citizens BancShares worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 39.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $737.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $670.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.08 and a twelve month high of $795.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

