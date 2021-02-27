Financial Contrast: James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) and Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI)

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) and Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for James River Group and Positive Physicians, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Positive Physicians 0 0 0 0 N/A

James River Group currently has a consensus target price of $56.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.61%. Given James River Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe James River Group is more favorable than Positive Physicians.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares James River Group and Positive Physicians’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group $907.13 million 1.55 $38.34 million $1.40 32.79 Positive Physicians $27.97 million 1.41 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

James River Group has higher revenue and earnings than Positive Physicians.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Positive Physicians shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of James River Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

James River Group has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positive Physicians has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares James River Group and Positive Physicians’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group 6.37% 9.43% 1.47% Positive Physicians -2.22% -0.74% -0.35%

Summary

James River Group beats Positive Physicians on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, goods and services, light manufacturing, specialty transportation, agriculture, and fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and unaffiliated insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Positive Physicians Company Profile

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Positive Physicians Insurance Company, provides medical malpractice insurance. The company underwrites claims-made, claims-made plus, tail, and occurrence-based medical professional liability coverage for physicians, corporations, medical groups, clinics, and allied healthcare providers. It sells its medical professional liability insurance products through approximately 93 retail producers in the territories of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, and Michigan. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

