Financial Analysis: Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY)

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wynn Resorts and Extended Stay America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Resorts -25.71% -96.61% -7.68% Extended Stay America -2.88% 5.61% 1.51%

Volatility & Risk

Wynn Resorts has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wynn Resorts and Extended Stay America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Resorts 2 9 6 0 2.24 Extended Stay America 0 1 0 0 2.00

Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $98.64, suggesting a potential downside of 25.12%. Extended Stay America has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.11%. Given Extended Stay America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Wynn Resorts.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wynn Resorts and Extended Stay America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Resorts $6.61 billion 2.15 $122.99 million $2.61 50.47 Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 2.41 $69.67 million $0.95 16.94

Wynn Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America. Extended Stay America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wynn Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wynn Resorts beats Extended Stay America on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays. Its Wynn Macau segment operates 252,000 square feet of casino space with 322 table games, 838 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker room; two luxury hotel with 1,010 guest rooms and suites that include two health clubs, two spas, a salon, and a pool; 12 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling attractions. The company's Las Vegas Operations segment operates 192,000 square feet of casino space with 232 table games, 1,756 slot machines, private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including swimming pools, private cabanas, two full service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; 33 food and beverage outlets; 507,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 160,000 square feet of retail space; and two theaters, three nightclubs and a beach club. Its Encore Boston Harbor segment operates 210,000 square feet of casino space with 161 table games, 2,833 slot machines, gaming areas, and a poker room; a hotel tower, including 671 guest rooms and suites; 16 food and beverage outlets and a nightclub; 8,000 square feet of retail space; 71,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and a waterfront park, floral displays, and water shuttle service. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

